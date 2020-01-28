This strength workout from Marilyn Chychota is perfect for this time of the season when you’re looking to set the foundations for the year ahead.
The off-season is the ideal time to spend a little longer in the gym and this session from coach Marilyn Chychota will enable you to build a foundation while also improving your postural strength, stability and core. This is all key for injury prevention, too. Ideally, you would do this workout for six to 12 weeks, twice a week, leaving 72 hours between each session.
Be sure to warm up before getting started with this workout. This could be 10 minutes of cardio or 10-15 minutes of mobility work, such as foam rolling. The main set involves four sets of 10 reps, unless otherwise stated.
Strength + Stability
Warm Up
10 min cardio and/or 10-15 min mobility/foam rolling
Main Set
4 sets of 10 reps throughout, unless otherwise stated:
Monster walks with a band (video)
Lunge Matrix: forward lunge, lateral lunge, reverse lunge (video)
Single legged calf raises
4×45 sec planks
Swiss ball pass (back and forth with partner or against a wall if solo)
Seated rows
Lat pull downs
Chest press
Single legged RDL (romanian deadlift) (video)
Squats
Cool Down
Light stretching or 10 min spin if time allows