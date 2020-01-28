This strength workout from Marilyn Chychota is perfect for this time of the season when you’re looking to set the foundations for the year ahead.

The off-season is the ideal time to spend a little longer in the gym and this session from coach Marilyn Chychota will enable you to build a foundation while also improving your postural strength, stability and core. This is all key for injury prevention, too. Ideally, you would do this workout for six to 12 weeks, twice a week, leaving 72 hours between each session.

Be sure to warm up before getting started with this workout. This could be 10 minutes of cardio or 10-15 minutes of mobility work, such as foam rolling. The main set involves four sets of 10 reps, unless otherwise stated.

Strength + Stability

Warm Up

10 min cardio and/or 10-15 min mobility/foam rolling

Main Set

4 sets of 10 reps throughout, unless otherwise stated:

Monster walks with a band (video)

Lunge Matrix: forward lunge, lateral lunge, reverse lunge (video)

Single legged calf raises

4×45 sec planks

Swiss ball pass (back and forth with partner or against a wall if solo)

Seated rows

Lat pull downs

Chest press

Single legged RDL (romanian deadlift) (video)

Squats

Cool Down

Light stretching or 10 min spin if time allows