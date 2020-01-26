The fifth and final part of our strength series from coach Erin Carson.
The final 30-minute strength workout in our #TriathleteChallenge series from Coach Erin Carson features a good mix of core work with plenty of strength exercises that will help you build a solid foundation for a healthy, fast season.
The Workout
Watch videos of each element of this workout–for free!–on Carson’s app here. Download, login, go to Programs → Triathlete 30-Day Strength → Week/Workout 5. (And be prepared for a world champion or two to lead you through the moves!)
Warm-Up
Foam roll as needed
Wobble Board, 2 sets of 15 reps
Lateral Lunge, 1 x 15 each side
Super Set 1
Double Arm Back Lunge, 3 sets of 8 reps
Low Plank Hold, 2 x 30 seconds
Super Set 2
Split Stance Goblet Squat, 2 sets of 8 reps each side
High Plank Weight Shifts, 2 sets of 10 reps each side
Super Set 3
Double Arm Step Up, 2 sets of 8 reps each side
Split Stance Double Arm Bentover Row, 2 sets of 8 reps each side
Circuit
Single Leg Squat and Reach to 3 Targets, 2 sets of 12 reps
Swiss Ball Double Leg Bridge, 2 sets of 10 reps
Rotational Bridge, 2 sets of 10 reps