The fifth and final part of our strength series from coach Erin Carson.

The final 30-minute strength workout in our #TriathleteChallenge series from Coach Erin Carson features a good mix of core work with plenty of strength exercises that will help you build a solid foundation for a healthy, fast season.

The Workout

Watch videos of each element of this workout–for free!–on Carson’s app here. Download, login, go to Programs → Triathlete 30-Day Strength → Week/Workout 5. (And be prepared for a world champion or two to lead you through the moves!)

Warm-Up

Foam roll as needed

Wobble Board, 2 sets of 15 reps

Lateral Lunge, 1 x 15 each side

Super Set 1

Double Arm Back Lunge, 3 sets of 8 reps

Low Plank Hold, 2 x 30 seconds

Super Set 2

Split Stance Goblet Squat, 2 sets of 8 reps each side

High Plank Weight Shifts, 2 sets of 10 reps each side

Super Set 3

Double Arm Step Up, 2 sets of 8 reps each side

Split Stance Double Arm Bentover Row, 2 sets of 8 reps each side

Circuit

Single Leg Squat and Reach to 3 Targets, 2 sets of 12 reps

Swiss Ball Double Leg Bridge, 2 sets of 10 reps

Rotational Bridge, 2 sets of 10 reps