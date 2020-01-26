This bike workout is designed to make you feel good. You’re in control of the effort: feeling good? Then get after it! Feeling tired? Dial it back.

It’s important to learn to listen to your body, especially if you’ve been training hard and are beginning to feel fatigued. As we start the fifth and final week of the #TriathleteChallenge, we realize there’s every chance you could be feeling tired. If so, this workout gives you the option of reining in your efforts. That said, if you’re feeling fresh and fired up to get after it then you can do exactly that!

During the main set, be sure to build your effort gradually minute-by-minute, finishing with a strong effort if your legs and lungs are willing.

Feel Good Bike Set

Warm-up

10 minutes easy spin, gradually building effort

10 minutes high cadence work as:

5 minutes as: 2 minutes @ 95 RPM, 90 seconds @ 100 RPM, 1 minute @ 105 RPM, 30 seconds @ 110 RPM. All at 65% effort.

5 minutes as: 2 minutes @ 100 RPM, 90 seconds @ 105 RPM, 1 minute @ 110 RPM, 30 seconds @ 115 RPM. All at 70% effort.

This helps promote smooth pedaling while getting your heart rate up.

Main Set

4 x 3 minutes, building effort minute by minute. If you’re feeling good, start at 75% effort and increase effort ~10% each minute so you’re finishing at a strong 90-95% effort. Equally, if you’re not feeling so fresh, don’t be afraid to dial back the effort here and go with what your body gives you. Keep your cadence between 85-90RPM.

Take 3 minutes easy between each 3-minute build effort.

Cooldown

10-15 minutes easy spinning