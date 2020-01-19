Agility and lateral movement add a fun dimension to this fourth part of our strength series from Coach Erin Carson.

The fourth 30-minute strength workout in our Challenge series from Coach Erin Carson features some agility moves as well as plenty of strength exercises that will help you build a solid foundation for a healthy, fast season.

The Workout

Watch videos of each element of this workout–for free!–on Carson’s app here. Download, login, go to Programs → Triathlete 30-Day Strength → Week/Workout 4. (And be prepared for a world champion or two to lead you through the moves!)

Warm-Up



Foam roll as needed



Multi-Planar Running, 2 sets of 20 seconds

Agility Ladder Drills (4 sets of each drill):

Lateral Hopping

In, In, Out

Main Set

Treadmill – 8 x 20 seconds run/20 seconds build pace

Standing Quad Stretch – 2 x 20 seconds each side

Lateral Gliding – 2 x 10 seconds each side

Wide Founder x 5

Lateral Gliding with Reach Back – 10 each side

Split Stance Goblet Squat – 3 sets of 6-8 reps

Split Stance Single Arm Squat and Row – 3 sets of 6-8 reps

Double Arm Lateral Lunge with Single Leg Overhead Press – 2 sets of 8 reps each side

Split Stance Double Arm Bentover Row – 2 sets of 8 reps each side

Straight Arm Pulldown – 2 sets of 10 reps each side

Swiss Ball Knees to Chest – 2 sets of 10 reps