The fourth 30-minute strength workout in our Challenge series from Coach Erin Carson features some agility moves as well as plenty of strength exercises that will help you build a solid foundation for a healthy, fast season.
The Workout
Watch videos of each element of this workout–for free!–on Carson’s app here. Download, login, go to Programs → Triathlete 30-Day Strength → Week/Workout 4. (And be prepared for a world champion or two to lead you through the moves!)
Warm-Up
Foam roll as needed
Multi-Planar Running, 2 sets of 20 seconds
Agility Ladder Drills (4 sets of each drill):
- Lateral Hopping
- In, In, Out
Main Set
Treadmill – 8 x 20 seconds run/20 seconds build pace
Standing Quad Stretch – 2 x 20 seconds each side
Lateral Gliding – 2 x 10 seconds each side
Wide Founder x 5
Lateral Gliding with Reach Back – 10 each side
Split Stance Goblet Squat – 3 sets of 6-8 reps
Split Stance Single Arm Squat and Row – 3 sets of 6-8 reps
Double Arm Lateral Lunge with Single Leg Overhead Press – 2 sets of 8 reps each side
Split Stance Double Arm Bentover Row – 2 sets of 8 reps each side
Straight Arm Pulldown – 2 sets of 10 reps each side
Swiss Ball Knees to Chest – 2 sets of 10 reps