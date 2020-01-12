This session is great to help you get back into the swing of things after the off-season.
There’s a little bit of pace effort in this session, but there’s also enough “aerobic” work that it doesn’t feel like a daunting workout to put on your calendar. Once you get into the groove of your season, consider adding it on a Monday or Tuesday when you’re looking to let your legs recover after a big bike/run weekend.
“A Little Speed” Swim Set
Warm up
500, every 5th 25 non-free
200, pull buoy breath every 3/5/3/5 by 50
100 kick with board
Drills
8×25 (10 sec rest)
2 scull
2 fists drill (ball fists so you feel catch on forearms)
2 fists with just index finger extended
2 scull
Main Set
2 or 3 rounds of:
4×25 +5 FAST
3×100 +10 Effort 3/5
300 paddles only effort 2/5 straight into
50 easy
(if 3 rounds option to use either buoy or fin on final round)
Cool down
200 as 50 catch up 25 swim 25 non-free x 2
Meet Your Coach
Rachel Joyce took up triathlon in 2005 and what started as a hobby turned into a passion. In 2008, Rachel made the bold decision to resign from her job as an attorney to give making it as a professional triathlete her best shot. Since then, she’s climbed to the top of her sport. Known as Joycey on the race course, she has captured a world title, 6 iron distance titles and stood on the podium 3 times at the Ironman World Championships, Hawaii.
In 2017, Rachel returned to racing after taking 2016 off to have her son and went on to win 2 Ironman races less than a year after giving birth and in doing so qualified for the World Championships. Outside of training and racing, Rachel is a passionate advocate for equality and increasing participation in sport by women. She is a founding member of TriEqual and sits on the Women For Tri Committee of Advisors. Together with Diana Platin, she runs Reinas, a female leadership coaching business.