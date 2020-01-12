This session is great to help you get back into the swing of things after the off-season.

There’s a little bit of pace effort in this session, but there’s also enough “aerobic” work that it doesn’t feel like a daunting workout to put on your calendar. Once you get into the groove of your season, consider adding it on a Monday or Tuesday when you’re looking to let your legs recover after a big bike/run weekend.

“A Little Speed” Swim Set

Warm up

500, every 5th 25 non-free

200, pull buoy breath every 3/5/3/5 by 50

100 kick with board

Drills

8×25 (10 sec rest)

2 scull

2 fists drill (ball fists so you feel catch on forearms)

2 fists with just index finger extended

2 scull

Main Set

2 or 3 rounds of:

4×25 +5 FAST

3×100 +10 Effort 3/5

300 paddles only effort 2/5 straight into

50 easy

(if 3 rounds option to use either buoy or fin on final round)

Cool down

200 as 50 catch up 25 swim 25 non-free x 2

Meet Your Coach

Rachel Joyce took up triathlon in 2005 and what started as a hobby turned into a passion. In 2008, Rachel made the bold decision to resign from her job as an attorney to give making it as a professional triathlete her best shot. Since then, she’s climbed to the top of her sport. Known as Joycey on the race course, she has captured a world title, 6 iron distance titles and stood on the podium 3 times at the Ironman World Championships, Hawaii.

In 2017, Rachel returned to racing after taking 2016 off to have her son and went on to win 2 Ironman races less than a year after giving birth and in doing so qualified for the World Championships. Outside of training and racing, Rachel is a passionate advocate for equality and increasing participation in sport by women. She is a founding member of TriEqual and sits on the Women For Tri Committee of Advisors. Together with Diana Platin, she runs Reinas, a female leadership coaching business.