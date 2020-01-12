The third 30-minute strength workout in our four-part series from Coach Erin Carson adds some intensity to build a solid foundation for healthy, fast season.
Building hip mobility will help you swim, bike, and run more efficiently and powerfully. Translation: Extra speed and endurance. After two sessions of establishing correct movement patterns, it’s time to add some intensity to make you even stronger and more fatigue-proof.
The Workout
Watch videos of each element of this workout–for free!–on Carson’s app here. Download, login, go to Programs → Triathlete 30-Day Strength → Week/Workout 3. (And be prepared for a world champion or two to lead you through the moves!)
Warm Up
Foam roll as needed
2×10 on each side
Wobble board knee drives
Wobble board dorsiflection
Main Set
Do each exercise just using your bodyweight unless otherwise noted:
1 x 10 reps on each side:
High knee hip openers
High knee hip openers with a twist
High knee hip openers with hands overhead
2×10 reps on each side:
Back lunge, knee on the ground, hands on hips
Back lunge, knee on the ground, arms straight out, then to the side of the stationary leg
2×10 reps on each leg:
Single leg, double arm bentover row (with moderate weight if you’d like)
2×5-10 reps:
Hanging knee raises
3×8 reps on each side:
Goblet squat (with moderate to heavy weight if you’d like)
3×8 reps:
Double arm lat pulldown (with moderate to heavy weight if you’d like)
2×10 reps on each side:
Lateral lunge with single-arm overhead press (with moderate weight if you’d like)
2×10 reps on each side:
On your knees, with moderate weight in each hand, alternate a bicep curl to overhead press on the left side, then right side until you reach 10 on each side.
2×10 reps on each side:
High plank (on palms), alternate leg raises on each side