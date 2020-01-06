This 30-minute strength workout from coach Erin Carson works on hip function, and building a solid foundation for healthy, fast season.

Working on the almighty hip hinge will help you swim, bike, and run more efficiently and powerfully–and stay comfy in the aero position longer. Translation: Extra speed, endurance, and happiness. Pair that with the moves in this 30-minute base building strength workout, and you’ll be on your way to setting an excellent foundation for a healthy, fast year.

Base Building Strength Workout

Watch videos of each element of this workout–for free!–on Carson’s app here. Download, login, go to Programs → Triathlete 30-Day Strength → Week/Workout 2. (And be prepared for a world champion or two to lead you through the moves!)

Warm Up

Foam roll your lower legs, 1 minute on each side. Then move on to the fronts of your hips, for 1 minute on each side. And roll out the middle of your back from your neck to the bottom of your ribs by toggling back and forth like a windshield wiper on the roller for 1 minute.

Main Set

Do each exercise just using your bodyweight unless otherwise noted:

2×10 reps:

Double leg bridge

2x on each side:

Single leg bridge, flex and extend your raised foot 20x

1×10 reps on each side:

Lateral glide (with moderate weight if you’d like)

2×10 reps on each side:

Lateral step with a stretch band around ankles

2×15 reps on each side:

Single-arm step and row

2×15 reps on each side:

Single leg Romanian dead lift (with moderate weight if you’d like)

1×15 reps on each side:

Single arm squat press (with moderate weight if you’d like)

2×10 reps on each side:

Lateral lunge and reach (with moderate weight if you’d like)

2×15 reps on each side:

Single arm bent over row (with moderate weight if you’d like)

1×10 reps on each side:

High plank (on hands not forearms), twist and reach arm toward sky, repeat on other side

1×10 reps on each side:

Low plank (on forearms), reach forward with one arm, then the other