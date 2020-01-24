A workout from coach Sara McLarty to take to the pool this weekend.

A:

200 swim/200 pull/200 kick/200 swim

6×50 on :60 (descend stroke count 1-6)

4×300 on 5:30 (50 kick/100 swim, repeat)

4 x [50 pull on :60

100 pull on 1:30

150 pull on 2:15]

6×150 on 2:45 (50 free/50 non-free/50 free)

*4400 Total*

B:

200 swim/200 pull/200 kick/200 swim

6×50 on 1:10 (descend stroke count 1-6)

3×300 on 6:45 (50 kick/100 swim, repeat)

3 x [50 pull on :60

100 pull on 2:00

150 pull on 3:00]

4×150 3:30 (50 free/50 non-free/50 free)

*3500 Total*

C:

200 swim/200 pull/200 kick

6×50 w/ :10 rest (descend stroke count 1-6)

2×300 w/ :20 rest (50 kick/100 swim, repeat)

2 x [50 pull w/ :10 rest

100 pull w/ :10 rest

150 pull w/ :10 rest]

2×150 3:30 (50 free/50 non-free/50 free)

*2400 Total*