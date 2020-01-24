A workout from coach Sara McLarty to take to the pool this weekend.
A:
200 swim/200 pull/200 kick/200 swim
6×50 on :60 (descend stroke count 1-6)
4×300 on 5:30 (50 kick/100 swim, repeat)
4 x [50 pull on :60
100 pull on 1:30
150 pull on 2:15]
6×150 on 2:45 (50 free/50 non-free/50 free)
*4400 Total*
B:
200 swim/200 pull/200 kick/200 swim
6×50 on 1:10 (descend stroke count 1-6)
3×300 on 6:45 (50 kick/100 swim, repeat)
3 x [50 pull on :60
100 pull on 2:00
150 pull on 3:00]
4×150 3:30 (50 free/50 non-free/50 free)
*3500 Total*
C:
200 swim/200 pull/200 kick
6×50 w/ :10 rest (descend stroke count 1-6)
2×300 w/ :20 rest (50 kick/100 swim, repeat)
2 x [50 pull w/ :10 rest
100 pull w/ :10 rest
150 pull w/ :10 rest]
2×150 3:30 (50 free/50 non-free/50 free)