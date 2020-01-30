Unboxed: Infinit Custom Protein Blend

Infinit has generally been on the forefront of hydration and recovery nutrition, but now they’re outsourcing their expertise to those who know your nutrition best: you. With the help of an optional free over-the-phone nutrition consultation, consumers can create their own recovery mix, based on their specific needs, with Infinit’s custom protein blend program.

The idea behind the product is that everyone is different (there’s a shock) and not everyone has the same nutritional needs for different sports, different intensities, different metabolisms, and for working out at different times of day. With Infinit’s custom protein blend program, you can create a mix for super hard track workouts and another one for long bike rides; you can create one that helps you sleep (for late-day workouts) and another that gives you a meal replacement (for early morning workouts). You can even get different blends based on how much flavor you like.

Check out our video below for the full unboxing to get an early look at Infinit’s custom protein blend program, or scroll down for some quick takeaways.

First Impressions

Starting at $23/ 5 serving bag, Infinitnutrition.us

What I Like About Infinit’s Custom Protein Blend Program

The options are limitless for athletes who are notorious for doing different things each day. Having a custom blend for different intensities is super helpful for those who don’t like to switch brands and flavors for different types of workouts. Making a blend for different times of day is also very cool. Sleep better with certain add-ons; be more full throughout the day with others. A fully custom nutrition label is super cool, as it shows you—in terms you’re familiar with—exactly what’s in your blend. The in-person phone consult is a super cool freebie, and it definitely helped us through the process.

What Makes Me Worried With Infinit’s Custom Protein Blend Program

$$$$$ – This stuff ain’t cheap. Depending on add-ons and blend size, the price can vary anywhere from $2.50/serving and WAY up from there. Custom comes with a cost. When you do it yourself, there’s definitely room to screw it up. If you don’t use the phone consultation, you could accidentally order something you don’t like. While the cost of a five-serving bag isn’t too bad, maybe a free sample of another blend with each order would be nice.

Other Thoughts on Infinit’s Custom Protein Blend Program