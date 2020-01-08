Lasagna goes green with these colorful, delicious Spinach Lasagna Rolls.

We’re always game for an extra dose of greens, plus swapping in cottage cheese lightens up this hearty spinach lasagna and gives dinner an extra boost of protein.

Weeknight Spinach Lasagna Rolls

Serves 4

1 (24-ounce) jar marinara sauce, divided

8 uncooked lasagna noodles

1 (10-ounce) package frozen chopped spinach, thawed and liquid squeezed out

2 cups full-fat cottage cheese

¾ cup shredded mozzarella cheese, divided

⅓ cup grated Parmesan cheese

½ tsp kosher salt

¼ tsp freshly ground black pepper

¼ tsp red pepper flakes (optional)

Arrange a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 350°F. Spread 1 ½ cups of the marinara in an even layer in a 9×13-inch baking dish.

Cook the lasagna noodles according to the package instructions until al dente and drain. Lay the noodles on a clean towel to cool and dry.

Mix together the spinach, cottage cheese, ½ cup of the mozzarella, Parmesan, salt, pepper, and red pepper flakes (if using) in a medium bowl.

Working one at a time, place ⅓ cup of the spinach and cheese mixture on a lasagna noodle and spread in an even layer with the back of a spoon. Roll the noodle up and place seam-side down in the prepared baking dish. Repeat with the remaining noodles. Spoon the remaining 1 cup marinara over the rolls and sprinkle with the remaining ¼ cup mozzarella cheese.

Bake spinach lasagna rolls uncovered until heated through, 15 to 20 minutes.