This fun twist on a classic winter dish packs a nutrient-dense punch.

Here’s another reason to love butternut squash: It’s packed with vitamins A and C, magnesium, and potassium. Puréeing this winter creamy butternut squash soup makes it extra thick without adding a drop of cream.

Creamy Butternut Squash Soup

Serves 4-6

Ingredients

3 T olive oil

1 medium yellow onion, chopped

2 ribs celery, chopped

3 cloves garlic, smashed

1 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp ground ginger

1⁄2 tsp ground cinnamon

1⁄2 tsp freshly ground black pepper

1 large butternut squash (3 to 4 pounds), peeled, seeded, and chopped

1 Granny Smith apple, peeled, cored, and chopped

4 cups low-sodium vegetable or chicken broth

Toasted pepitas, for topping (optional)

Preparation

Heat the oil in a heavy-bottomed pot over medium heat until simmering.

Add the onion, celery, garlic, salt, ginger, cinnamon, and pepper, and cook, stirring occasionally until soft, about 5 minutes.

Stir in the squash, apple, and broth. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat, and simmer until tender, about 30 minutes.

Working in batches, transfer the soup to a blender, and process until smooth.

Top butternut squash soup with toasted pepitas to serve.