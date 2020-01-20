This fun twist on a classic winter dish packs a nutrient-dense punch.
Here’s another reason to love butternut squash: It’s packed with vitamins A and C, magnesium, and potassium. Puréeing this winter creamy butternut squash soup makes it extra thick without adding a drop of cream.
Creamy Butternut Squash Soup
Serves 4-6
Ingredients
3 T olive oil
1 medium yellow onion, chopped
2 ribs celery, chopped
3 cloves garlic, smashed
1 tsp kosher salt
1 tsp ground ginger
1⁄2 tsp ground cinnamon
1⁄2 tsp freshly ground black pepper
1 large butternut squash (3 to 4 pounds), peeled, seeded, and chopped
1 Granny Smith apple, peeled, cored, and chopped
4 cups low-sodium vegetable or chicken broth
Toasted pepitas, for topping (optional)
Preparation
Heat the oil in a heavy-bottomed pot over medium heat until simmering.
Add the onion, celery, garlic, salt, ginger, cinnamon, and pepper, and cook, stirring occasionally until soft, about 5 minutes.
Stir in the squash, apple, and broth. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat, and simmer until tender, about 30 minutes.
Working in batches, transfer the soup to a blender, and process until smooth.
Top butternut squash soup with toasted pepitas to serve.