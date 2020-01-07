No Excuses: Meet the Triathlete Who Trains in the Arctic Circle

Triathlete.com /

Next time you’re complaining about the weather and using it as an excuse to skip a session, take inspiration from Joanna Perchaluk. As a meteorologist and avid triathlete who works in the Arctic Circle—often for up to a year at a time—she has learnt to get creative with her workouts. Perchaluk is featured on the cover of the latest issue of Triathlete, which goes on sale January 7, and you can read more about her incredible story on page 14 in our “Make It Work” section. Here she shares some of her photos from daily life in the remote Arctic reaches of the Polish Polar Station in Hornsund, Spitsbergen, in Norway.

All photos courtesy of Joanna Perchaluk.

Joanna Perchaluk
Perchaluk doesn’t venture outside on her bike often, but when she does the views—and the Northern Lights—are phenomenal.
Joanna Perchaluk
The Northern Lights over the building of the Polish Polar Station Stanisław Siedlecki in Hornsund.
Joanna Perchaluk
Spitsberger reindeer on the moraine.
Joanna Perchaluk
Perchaluk calls the Arctic fox her “constant training companion.”
Joanna Perchaluk
Who you lookin’ at? Never seen reindeer before?!
Joanna Perchaluk
Up close and personal with the Spitsbergen reindeer.
Joanna Perchaluk
An Arctic fox on the prowl.
Joanna Perchaluk
Even reindeer enjoy mom and baby time!
Joanna Perchaluk
Perchaluk enjoying some run training on autumn snow.
Joanna Perchaluk
Perchaluk takes us inside an ice cave in the dead part of the glacier.
Joanna Perchaluk
An Autumn reindeer fight.
Joanna Perchaluk
Next time you’re complaining about training in chilly climes, remember this setup!
Joanna Perchaluk
Perchaluk calls this “training with the best view!”
Joanna Perchaluk
Commuting, but not as we know it. Perchaluk snowmobiles to work through the glacier.
Joanna Perchaluk
Daily operation of the heliograph—just one of the many parts of a meteorologist’s job.

Stay On Topic