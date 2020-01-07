Next time you’re complaining about the weather and using it as an excuse to skip a session, take inspiration from Joanna Perchaluk. As a meteorologist and avid triathlete who works in the Arctic Circle—often for up to a year at a time—she has learnt to get creative with her workouts. Perchaluk is featured on the cover of the latest issue of Triathlete, which goes on sale January 7, and you can read more about her incredible story on page 14 in our “Make It Work” section. Here she shares some of her photos from daily life in the remote Arctic reaches of the Polish Polar Station in Hornsund, Spitsbergen, in Norway.

All photos courtesy of Joanna Perchaluk.

Perchaluk doesn’t venture outside on her bike often, but when she does the views—and the Northern Lights—are phenomenal.

The Northern Lights over the building of the Polish Polar Station Stanisław Siedlecki in Hornsund.

Spitsberger reindeer on the moraine.

Perchaluk calls the Arctic fox her “constant training companion.”

Who you lookin’ at? Never seen reindeer before?!

Up close and personal with the Spitsbergen reindeer.

An Arctic fox on the prowl.

Even reindeer enjoy mom and baby time!

Perchaluk enjoying some run training on autumn snow.

Perchaluk takes us inside an ice cave in the dead part of the glacier.

An Autumn reindeer fight.

Next time you’re complaining about training in chilly climes, remember this setup!

Perchaluk calls this “training with the best view!”

Commuting, but not as we know it. Perchaluk snowmobiles to work through the glacier.