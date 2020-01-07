Next time you’re complaining about the weather and using it as an excuse to skip a session, take inspiration from Joanna Perchaluk. As a meteorologist and avid triathlete who works in the Arctic Circle—often for up to a year at a time—she has learnt to get creative with her workouts. Perchaluk is featured on the cover of the latest issue of Triathlete, which goes on sale January 7, and you can read more about her incredible story on page 14 in our “Make It Work” section. Here she shares some of her photos from daily life in the remote Arctic reaches of the Polish Polar Station in Hornsund, Spitsbergen, in Norway.
All photos courtesy of Joanna Perchaluk.