Our first look at the new high-lumen headlamp from Knog.
Longtime bike accessory maker Knog has released yet another headlamp that targets runners with its simplicity and innovative design. This time, they’ve also turned up the brightness to 11 with a 400-lumen model: the Knog Bilby.
Boasting novel features like cord-free USB recharging, a single silicone strap, two button operation, and customizable modes, the Bilby is the most powerful iteration of Knog’s relatively new running line.
Check out our video below for the full unboxing to get an early look at the Knog Bilby, or scroll down for some quick takeaways.
First Impressions
$60, Kickstarter.com
Will ship to Kickstarter backers in March; available elsewhere in April or May
- Max Output
- 400 Lumens
- Runtime On Max Output
- 5 Hours
- Battery
- Lipo, USB Rechargeable
- Material
- Silicone
- Head Size
- 470 – 640mm Circumference
- Color Temp Range
- 3500k (Reading Less) – 5700k (Spot)
- Max Color Rendering Index
- >90
- Performance
- Dustproof & Waterproof IP67
What I Like About The Knog Bilby
- Super simple strap, buttons, charging port
- Lots of light—400 lumens is pretty serious for all but the most intense on-foot activities
What Makes Me Worried With The Knog Bilby
- The larger size up front and only one strap could make it a little wiggly while running, but a few tests will tell.
- So many modes almost seems to run counter-intuitive to the rest of the Bilby’s simplicity.
Other Thoughts on The Knog Bilby
- A major brand like Knog using Kickstarter to launch a product is definitely a novel approach, as it probably softens the financial impact of a standard product launch—it’s a cool model that I’d imagine other similarly sized brands could adapt.
- I’m glad to see that Knog is continuing to make running/outdoor products, as their last two headlamps were some of my favorites in the space.