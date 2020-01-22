Our first look at the new high-lumen headlamp from Knog.

Longtime bike accessory maker Knog has released yet another headlamp that targets runners with its simplicity and innovative design. This time, they’ve also turned up the brightness to 11 with a 400-lumen model: the Knog Bilby.

Boasting novel features like cord-free USB recharging, a single silicone strap, two button operation, and customizable modes, the Bilby is the most powerful iteration of Knog’s relatively new running line.

Check out our video below for the full unboxing to get an early look at the Knog Bilby, or scroll down for some quick takeaways.

First Impressions

$60, Kickstarter.com



Will ship to Kickstarter backers in March; available elsewhere in April or May

Max Output 400 Lumens Runtime On Max Output 5 Hours Battery Lipo, USB Rechargeable Material Silicone Head Size 470 – 640mm Circumference Color Temp Range 3500k (Reading Less) – 5700k (Spot) Max Color Rendering Index >90 Performance Dustproof & Waterproof IP67

What I Like About The Knog Bilby

Super simple strap, buttons, charging port Lots of light—400 lumens is pretty serious for all but the most intense on-foot activities

What Makes Me Worried With The Knog Bilby

The larger size up front and only one strap could make it a little wiggly while running, but a few tests will tell. So many modes almost seems to run counter-intuitive to the rest of the Bilby’s simplicity.

Other Thoughts on The Knog Bilby