The game of Zwift is completing redefining the indoor riding experience, not only in terms of the software and the interaction but also the technology we use. In this video with Triathlete Managing Editor and former pro triathlete Emma-Kate Lidbury, we’ll walk you through three things you need to get going—and a number of cool new products that make riding in Zwift more fun and engaging.

This video was produced with underwriting from Zwift.