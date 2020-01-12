This is a task every triathlete should learn how to master.

It’s a new year, and for many triathletes, the biggest challenge of the Triathlete Challenge won’t be doing the workouts—if you’re a triathlete, you probably already love working out. The biggest challenge is sometimes taking care of the things that take care of you. Whether that means taking care of your own body and mind (Like Challenge day 10’s “Picking three affirmations for yourself”) or taking care of your gear. You can’t expect your body or your stuff to perform if you don’t give it the respect it deserves! Today’s challenge “workout” shouldn’t take much more than an hour, but you’ll need to carve out some training time to do it right. Learning how to clean your bike is an absolutely essential part of being a triathlete.

We treat our bikes worse way worse than roadies—though maybe not as bad as off-road riders. You’ve probably done some pretty abusive stuff to your bike over the last year—you’ve probably stuck things to it, you’ve probably spilled things on it, you may have even taken a “nature break” on or too close to it. Aside from the smell or the fact that you might need to call the mold remediation guy, a clean bike is good for three big reasons:

1. You’ll ride faster (and better)!

This is always a good thing. In fact, a study by the Friction Facts test lab showed that not cleaning and lubing your chain after a muddy ride can actually cost a rider 12 watts for someone putting out 250 watts on a ride. And that’s just the chain. Dirt, grime, dust, sweat, and Gatorade can get inside other moving parts like your bottom bracket, wheel hub bearings, and headset bearings, wreaking havoc not only with your efficiency (and precious watts), but also your bike’s handling.

2. Your bike will last longer.

Sweat in particular is a huge issue for metal components, as the sodium in our perspiration can damage bolts, bearings, and more. Particularly if you’re spending time riding inside, you need to keep your bike not only clean, but dry. Better yet, try to cover the areas between you and the bike while on the trainer, but still be sure to give everything a light coating of WD-40 after washing and drying. Corroded parts are more than just ugly, they can require costly mechanic work to drill out and replace. Don’t wait until spring, you should be cleaning an indoor-bound bike every three to four weeks.

3. You’ll want to ride more.

Save thousands of dollars on buying a new bike, and just keep yours clean. Market research has shown that there is a large population of people who will buy a new car simply because theirs is extremely dirty. Just think about how much money they could save with a deluxe detailing! Do your trusty bike proud by treating it right, and you may want to use that pretty old thing even more than you thought—and you’ll be less likely to lust after something else new and shiny.

How to Clean Your Bike

So how do you clean your bike (correctly)? Follow our 12 easy steps for a pro-level wash: