It's time to mix it up in the pool.

Coach Sara McLarty shares an IM swim set to try this off-season. There are benefits to learning and implementing other strokes into yoru training. Learn about them here.

IM Swim Sets

A:

500 choice warm up

6 minute kick (:40 easy, :20 fast, repeat)

50 easy swim

200 IM (drill/swim by 25) w/:30 rest

4×100 IM @ 1:45

300 swim (3/5 breathing pattern by 50) w/:30 rest

4×150 swim @ 2:10

400 pull (75 free/25 backstroke, repeat) w/:30 rest

4×200 swim @ 2:45

300 IM (kick/drill/swim by 25) w/:30 rest

4×125 IM @ 2:00 (free/fly/back/breast/free by 25)

200 cool down

*4500 Total*

B:

500 choice warm up

6 minute kick (:40 easy, :20 fast, repeat)

50 easy swim

200 free (drill/swim by 25) w/:30 rest

4×100 swim @ 2:00

200 pull (buoy only) w/:30 rest

4×100 swim @ 1:50

200 pull (buoy and paddles) w/:30 rest

4×100 swim @ 1:45

200 swim (non-free/free by 25) w/:30 rest

4×100 swim @ 1:40

400 cool down (50 free/50 non-free, repeat)

*3500 Total*

C:

400 choice warm up

6 minute kick (:40 easy, :20 fast, repeat)

50 easy swim

200 free (drill/swim by 25) w/:30 rest

3×100 swim w/:15 rest (easy effort)

200 (pull) w/:30 rest

3×100 swim w/:15 rest (medium effort)

200 (non-free/free by 50) w/:30 rest

3×100 swim w/:15 rest (FAST! effort)

400 cool down (50 free/50 non-free, repeat)

*2500 Total*