It's time to mix it up in the pool.
Coach Sara McLarty shares an IM swim set to try this off-season. There are benefits to learning and implementing other strokes into yoru training. Learn about them here.
IM Swim Sets
A:
500 choice warm up
6 minute kick (:40 easy, :20 fast, repeat)
50 easy swim
200 IM (drill/swim by 25) w/:30 rest
4×100 IM @ 1:45
300 swim (3/5 breathing pattern by 50) w/:30 rest
4×150 swim @ 2:10
400 pull (75 free/25 backstroke, repeat) w/:30 rest
4×200 swim @ 2:45
300 IM (kick/drill/swim by 25) w/:30 rest
4×125 IM @ 2:00 (free/fly/back/breast/free by 25)
200 cool down
*4500 Total*
B:
500 choice warm up
6 minute kick (:40 easy, :20 fast, repeat)
50 easy swim
200 free (drill/swim by 25) w/:30 rest
4×100 swim @ 2:00
200 pull (buoy only) w/:30 rest
4×100 swim @ 1:50
200 pull (buoy and paddles) w/:30 rest
4×100 swim @ 1:45
200 swim (non-free/free by 25) w/:30 rest
4×100 swim @ 1:40
400 cool down (50 free/50 non-free, repeat)
*3500 Total*
C:
400 choice warm up
6 minute kick (:40 easy, :20 fast, repeat)
50 easy swim
200 free (drill/swim by 25) w/:30 rest
3×100 swim w/:15 rest (easy effort)
200 (pull) w/:30 rest
3×100 swim w/:15 rest (medium effort)
200 (non-free/free by 50) w/:30 rest
3×100 swim w/:15 rest (FAST! effort)
400 cool down (50 free/50 non-free, repeat)