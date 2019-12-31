It’s almost time to wave goodbye to 2019—and what better way to do it than with a speedy progression run.

This New Year’s Eve run workout can be as hard or as easy as you want to make it and sees you increasing speed every mile by 10-15 seconds for the duration of the workout.

Word of warning: start super easy! Of course, you’ll want to warm up into this session, so that’s one worthy reason for starting gently, but also bear in mind that if you start out at race pace and drop 10-15 seconds each mile, you’ll be hurting by the end of this session!

Treat the first 10-15 minutes of this run as a warm-up, building the pace per mile but certainly not exceeding 5-6/10 RPE (rate of perceived exertion). Once you’re feeling well warmed up, continue to increase speed per mile—and get ready for the fact you could be working hard toward the end of this run. Focus on keeping good form and posture as it gets hard.

Allow 10 minutes to cool down at the end of the workout so you can bring your heart rate and breathing rate down. Good job! We’ll see you in 2020.

One-Hour Workout: A New Year’s Eve Run

60-minute run, increasing speed each mile by 10-15 seconds.

Warm-up

Use the first 10-15 minutes to warm up, start out easy and build gradually.

Main Set

Keep increasing speed each mile so that you’re dropping 10-15 seconds per mile off your pace. Focus on form and smooth running; don’t force it.

Cooldown

Allow 10 minutes to cool down and recover.