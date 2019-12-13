Just because it's winter doesn't mean you have to go all slow all the time.
Try this fast swim workout for triathletes from coach Sara McLarty.
A:
6×150 on 2:30 (100 swim/50 kick)
12×25 on :30 (1 drill/1 underwater kick/1 FAST!, repeat)
3x[2×200 (1 FAST!/1 ez) on 3:00
3×100 (2 FAST!/1 ez) on 1:30
4×50 (3 FAST!/1 ez) on :50
(Round #1: swim, #2: pull, #3: swim)]
300 pull (25 back/75 free)
100 cool-down
*4300 total*
B:
6×150 on 3:15 (100 Swim/50 Kick)
12×25 on :40 (1 Drill/1 Underwater kick/1 FAST!, repeat)
2x[2×200 (1 FAST!/1 ez) on 4:00
3×100 (2 FAST!/1 ez) on 1:55
4×50 (3 FAST!/1 ez) on :60
(Round #1: swim, #2: pull)]
300 pull (25 back/75 free)
100 cool-down
*3400 total*
C:
4×150 w/ :15 rest (100 Swim/50 Kick)
6×25 on w/ :10 rest (1 drill/1 underwater kick/1 FAST!, repeat)
2x[2×150 (1 FAST!/1 ez) w/:30 rest
3×100 (2 FAST!/1 ez) w/:20 rest
4×50 (3 FAST!/1 ez) w/:10 rest
(Round #1: swim, #2: pull)]
100 cool-down