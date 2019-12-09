A fun plan to build the essential mobility, strength, control, and power you need to be a better triathlete come spring.

Winter is a great time to reflect on what you’ve done to really achieve your best. You put in miles throughout the year, did workouts, watched your diet and raced your hardest. But did you really put the work in to develop better control and stability to improve durability? Did you really work on being a more explosive athlete? Here’s the thing. Days are short. It’s cold. It’s a great time to stay inside and build some skills that triathlon training won’t build for you. And the great thing is, the skills from this garage workout directly transfer to better swimming, biking, and running. In fact, to be your best come spring, you need this more than you need to train, as these skills will enable you to run more miles, more effectively, with less risk of injury.

Garage Workout Plan

What

A fun group circuit you can do in your garage with friends. We don’t know how many friends you have, but we hope its at least 3. Invite them over for a fun group garage workout that will be done in under 40 minutes from start to finish. We wrote this for 4 people total, but the exact same framework can work for 3 or fewer, and if you have more than 4 people total, just modify it by adding a station so that you’ve got one person at each station.

Skills Train in this Plan

Posture

Running requires you to develop postural control from your trunk and core to help you maintain position under fatigue. Our society demands a lot of sitting and slumping and we take that poor position into our running, which compromises our running form. Running won’t help fix that—taking an active role to improve your core and posture will.

Hip

Good form demands that you can PUSH, STEER, and control POSTURE from your hips. This plan helps kick your hips into gear for better durability.

Foot Control

Your shoes won’t save you. Developing better control and stability in your own foot will. Adding MOBO into this stability plan will help cue your foot to do its job, and integrate it with your hips for a solid contact point. Better control in your foot = better control upstream in the kinetic chain too!

Jump

Even though running is bouncing from foot to foot, research shows that the impact loads from running actually are NOT enough to maintain adequate bone health. Instead you need to need much higher loads on your bones applied in a really short period of time. Plyometric jumps aren’t just for performance, they are good for bone development too. For all these jumps, aims to be QUICK on and off the ground.

Equipment

For this plan, you need:

The Garage Workout

How

Workout Math

• 4 stations x 1 minute plus 30 seconds rest for each station = 6 min for one round, thus 12 minutes for 2 rounds.

• 12 minutes at each circuit x 3 circuits = 36 minutes of work, plus your rest to switch stations.

• Start to finish in 40 minutes.

If you have fewer than 4 people, work through the circuits in the same way, with one or more station remaining empty with each move.

Garage Workout: Circuit #1

Station 1: Glute Rainbow

Garage Workout
Photo: Velopress

Tip

Don’t let your low back arch or shift. The only joint moving is the hip.

Station 2: Tippy Twist

Photo: Velopress

Tips

If you wobble in your foot, focus on grounding the big toe to solidify the inside of the tripod. You learn balance through successful movement. It’s better to twist the hip through a smaller range with good control than to try to twist too far and fall each time.

Station 3: Lateral Hurdle Hop

Photo: Velopress

Equipment: Shoe, water bottle, foam roller or other small object to jump over

Tip

Keep your hips level at all times—don’t allow them to collapse inward.

Station 4: MOBO Hip Band Kick

Equipment: MOBO Board, Resistance Band

Garage Workout: Circuit #2

Station 1: Bear Crawls

Garage Workout
Photo: Velopress

Station 2: Banded Arm Circles / Pull-Aparts

garage workout
Photo: Velopress

Equipment: Resistance Band

Station 3: Box Squat Jump

Photo: Velopress

Equipment: Two boxes or benches

Station 4: MOBO Star Squat

Equipment: MOBO Board

Garage Workout: Circuit #3

Station 1: Donkey Toes

Photo: Velopress

TIP: If you need to build up gradually, start off with 4 sets of 30 seconds to learn proper movement.

Station 2: Swiss Ball curls

garage workout
Photo: Velopress

Equipment: Swiss Ball

Station 3: Split Box Jump

Photo: Velopress

Equipment: Box or bench about mid-shin height

Tip

Aim to drive equally through both legs on each jump.

Station 4: MOBO Twisted Lunge

Equipment: Mobo Board, Box or Bench

Exercises adapted from Running Rewired. See more at velopress.com/rewire.