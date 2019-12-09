Give your entrée a sidekick, then watch it shine.

Roasting baby carrots produces a robust, buttery flavor in a recipe that is as pretty as it is delicious. Roasted baby carrots are also a good source of fiber, beta-carotene, and potassium—always an added bonus for the athlete-chef.

Roasted Baby Carrots

Serves 4-6

Ingredients

1 1⁄2 pounds baby heirloom carrots*

3 T olive oil

2 T pure maple syrup

1⁄2 T ground coriander

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp garlic powder

1⁄2 tsp, each, sea salt and cracked pepper

2 T fresh chopped cilantro (for garnish)

Sauce

1⁄2 cup 2 percent Greek yogurt

1⁄2 cup tahini

Zest of one lemon

1⁄4 cup fresh lemon juice

2 tsp minced garlic

1 T fresh chopped cilantro

1⁄2 tsp sea salt

*Note that baby carrots are not pre-formed snacking carrots; rather, they are petite carrots with the green tip on.

If heirloom variety is not available, the regular variety is fine.

Heat oven to 400 degrees. In a large bowl, whisk together all of the ingredients except the carrots and cilantro. Toss in the carrots, and coat well with the mixture. Place carrots on an extra large baking sheet, giving space between carrots.

Roast for 25-30 minutes, turning once, until charred and tender on the outside.

While roasting, combine the sauce ingredients until creamy in a blender. Add water or vegetable stock by the tablespoon if too thick.

Serve the roasted baby carrots on a platter with sauce drizzled over the top and sprinkled with cilantro. Store the extra sauce in the fridge for up to one week.