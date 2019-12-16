Pros Compete Under the Lights at Unique Challenge Daytona Race

The late-season 2019 Challenge Daytona triathlon attracted a top-notch field, with athletes competing for their share of $20,500. Some of the athletes were in pursuit of a season-ending payout as part of Challenge’s World Bonus, totaling $165,000. The race turned out to be a thriller with professionals competing under the lights in the unique “Daytona Distance Under the Lights” event, featuring a 1-mile swim, 15-lap 37.5-mile bike, and an 8.2-mile run. In the men’s race Canadian Lionel Sanders battled it out with Spain’s Pablo Gonzalez Dapena on the run, with Sanders squeaking out with the victory. The women’s race also featured a great battle, with Canada’s Paula Findlay outrunning Great Britain’s Lucy Charles-Barclay.

Find complete 2019 Challenge Daytona results here, and see images from the race below.

