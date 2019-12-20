An outpouring of love from the triathlon community as an icon faces a difficult diagnosis.

On December 5, Siri Lindley rolled the camera on her IGTV for an episode of “The Bedhead Chronicles,” an ongoing series in which the iconic triathlon and life coach talks about what’s on her mind and answers fan questions, hair uncombed.

“Today I want to talk about when somebody in your life, or you yourself, or somebody you love gets given some really bad news,” she started. “I was just diagnosed last week with acute myeloid leukemia. I don’t want you to feel sad for me, I don’t want you to pity me, because I truly believe God only gives us what he knows we can handle. And also we are given things that will truly take us to a whole new level spiritually…I am going to make it through this. I am going to make this my most beautiful victory.”

Lindley is known for her relentless positivity and gift of uplifting others. Over the course of her 7:50-minute video, she shows strength and sees opportunity to help the community of those who’ve received a similar diagnosis.

“I am going to find a way to use this word leukemia or cancer and have it be something that doesn’t make people weaken, but allows us to strengthen amidst the challenge,” she says.

“The depth of love, the depth of caring is beyond magical,” she says of the outpouring of support she’s received as she fights this battle.

A GoFundMe has been started to help with the cost of treatment. In just two days, it’s raised more than $41K of a $200K goal.

“I’ve always been a great giver, but I’ve always really struggled to receive,” Lindley says in her video. “This will bring greater depth and beauty into my life by not only being able to give but to truly receive. To truly believe that I deserve to have this love, and this care, and this support.”

You truly deserve it, Siri.

