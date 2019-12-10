Can we use your data to tailor ads for you? By closing this box or
Delly Carr Shares His Favorite Images From 2019 ITU Racing
Triathlete.com /
As part of its end-of-year coverage, the ITU is sharing top photos from its photographers. With so many races around the world, the ITU and its photographers produce some of the most epic images in our sport. Today, we’re sharing 10 of the favorite photos of legendary photographer Delly Carr.