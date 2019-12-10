Delly Carr Shares His Favorite Images From 2019 ITU Racing

As part of its end-of-year coverage, the ITU is sharing top photos from its photographers. With so many races around the world, the ITU and its photographers produce some of the most epic images in our sport. Today, we’re sharing 10 of the favorite photos of legendary photographer Delly Carr.

The pro women exit the swim at the World Cup in Tongyeong, Korea on Oct. 19. Photo: Delly Carr/Triathlon.org
Jess Learmonth, Georgia Taylor-Brown, and Katie Zaferes on the run at the ITU WTS Grand Final in Lausanne Switzerland on Sept. 1. Photo: Delly Carr/Triathlon.org
A surprise marriage proposal after the WTS Yokohama race on May 18. Photo: Delly Carr/Triathlon.org
The pro men exit the water at the World Cup in Tongyeong, Korea on Oct. 19. Photo: Delly Carr/Triathlon.org
Claire Cashmore wins the world title at the ITU Grand Final in Lausanne, Switzerland on Sept. 1. Photo: Delly Carr/Triathlon.org
Tunnel shadows at the Tokyo 2020 test event, on Aug. 16. Photo: Delly Carr/Triathlon.org
Italy’s Beatrice Mallozzi wins the junior world title at the ITU WTS Grand Final in Laussane, Switzerland on Aug. 30. Photo: Delly Carr/Triathlon.org
Pro women dive into the water at the World Cup in Chengdu, China on May 11. Photo: Delly Carr/Triathlon.org
An athlete reflects before a race in Devonport, Australia on March 2. Photo: Delly Carr/Triathlon.org
Emma Jeffcoat during the swim familiarization at the World Cup in Mooloolaba, Australia on March 15. Photo: Delly Carr/Triathlon.org