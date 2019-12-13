Season's treatings and some happy new gear.

It’s that time of year—the time where we scour the internet, scroll Insta, and listen intently to our closest tri-obsessed friends to conjure up the perfect present for them. Yes, all of the items in our gift guide and stocking stuffer list are fantastic choices that are probably included on your triathlete’s wish list. But if you have magic multisport powers, the ideas below will Blow. Their. Minds.

An extra hour in the day.

What time-crunched athlete couldn’t use a little more cushion to get it all in. This holiday, get your triathlete what they really want: a 25th hour.

Perfect race conditions.

No more worrying whether the swim will be cancelled or if it’ll hit 100 degrees F on the run. Guarantee always perfect race conditions: slightly overcast, mild temperatures, and no wind while biking but an enjoyable light breeze and mild mist while running.

Training partners who are the exact right speed and on the exact same schedule.

Get them a training partner who is always ready to go with whatever workout is on their plan and never needs to coordinate complicated calendars. Now comes in four different conversation levels!

A pool lane that’s always open and free of aqua-joggers.

Better than a coupon for “free hugs,” here’s a pass that will magically find you an empty swim lane whenever you need one. No more standing on the deck waiting…and waiting…

The bike computer that never needs charging.

Get your triathlete that mythical device: a computer that never breaks or flashes a blank screen or dies in the middle of a workout. While you’re at it, get them a bike that never needs maintenance.

The bottomless fridge.

They can eat all they want and it’s still always full, refilling with their favorite foods just in time for that post-long ride hunger haze.

A permanent always-on-call sag.

Never mind waiting until after the ride, what about when they want a refreshing ice cold drink during the ride? What about those mini-Oreos that hit the spot at mile 82? Get them a sag who can cater to their every demand.

Kevlar skin.

Tired of trying to figure out where the heck that cut came from? Never again. Get the triathlete in your life a chafe-free triathlon experience. It’s the gift that keeps on giving.

Live tracking that actually works.

As much a present for you as for them, live tracking that truly tracks athletes is the unicorn of triathlong ifts. We hear rumors, but have never seen it for ourselves.

May the holiday gift-giving gods be ever in your favor.